Urvashi Rautela Performs An Instagram Challenge Leaving Fans Gushing Over Her Dance; Watch

Hate Story 4 fame Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram on Friday, May 07, 2021, to share a video where she tap-dances her way into the latest Instagram challenge. Along with the reel, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi Rautela shared a video where she can be seen showing off her tap dance moves in a dance challenge. She can be seen grooving to Britney Spears’ song titled Gimmie More. The actor donned a purple co-ord set and completed her look with an intricate neckpiece. She also opted for a wavy hairdo, dewy makeup.

Along with the post, she wrote, “MY VERSION OF TAP IN X GIMME MORE DANCE CHALLENGE 🟣🟪💜 @britneyspears @saweetie #PowerfulWeekendVibes”. She added, Wrist on glitter, waist on thinner. I'ma show you how to bag a eight-figure nigga. Face on my zaddy, pockets on Jigga. You better get the card and make it swipe like tinder”. Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post below.

As soon as Urvashi shared the post online, fans went on to flood the comment section with many happy and positive messages. Some of the users lauded the actor’s dance, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “this is super amazing”. Another user wrote, “omg. I love thiss”. Some also commented with many happy emojis”. Take a look at the post below.

Urvashi Rautela recently took to Instagram to share a story as well as a post thanking her fans and followers for the immense love they have been showering on her new track Doob Gaye, where she stars opposite Guru Randhawa. The love ballad, produced by T-Series and directed by Remo D'Souza, recently passed the 60 million views mark on YouTube, and Urvashi took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She wrote, "THANK U FOR MAKING OUR DOOB GAYE BLOCKBUSTER SUPERHIT🙏🏻🥰🤗 60+ MILLION LOVE 🖤 DOOB GAYE BECOMES MOST VIEWED VIDEO IN 24 HRS WORLDWIDE 🌍 🗺 THANKS A MILLION, ⭐️ LOVE YOU GUYS 💫"

Image Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

