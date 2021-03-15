Urvashi Rautela Performs 'first Ever Striptease' Alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh To 'Lovedose'

Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram on March 14, 2021, to share a short clip of herself dancing and having a good time with Yo Yo Honey Singh on stage as the duo jived to Lovedose. The actor said that this was the first time she had ever performed a striptease on stage and teased her followers with the news of the upcoming release of Lovedose 2. She further shared that Yo Yo Honey Singh, who she called 'legendary' had 'brought the house down' and 'set the stage on fire', with what their 'iconic' Lovedose. The actor also teased her followers by saying that Lovedose part two would be released by the duo soon.

Urvashi Rautela's striptease

Rautela praised Honey Singh in her caption by calling him a ‘king’. The two can be seen with some other singers on stage. As they are performing some dance moves, Urvashi Rautela can be seen pulling off the detached sleeve of her dress and throwing it towards the crowd with a big smile on her face. Singh, for his part, looks quite bewildered by Urvashi Rautela’s moves and is seen asking her, “main kya fekun?” (what should I open and throw?). Rautela used this as a poll on her post and asked people to comment on what they thought Yo Yo Honey Singh should have been throwing.

Urvashi Rautela’s video received 1.6 million views and over 1700 comments. Many of the comments were a series of heart and fire emojis that were peppered all through the comments section. One particular follower complimented Urvashi Rautela by saying that she looked absolutely beautiful. Yo Yo Honey Singh also commented on the post by saying, “Fire Fire” and following up the comment with a series on fire emojis.

One of Urvashi Rautela’s photos posted on her Instagram on the same day, March 14, 2021, saw a note of gratitude by the actor on the completion of three years of Hate Story 4. The caption accompanying her picture read, "Hate Story 4 one of my most-watched and most-streamed films and my first female-centric commercial success in a row. And its almost her three year anniversary. Thank you my angels I’m so grateful thank you @vishalpandya05 sir!! This year I have 5 film releases for you guys. Super thankful to all my directors".

