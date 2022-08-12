Urvashi Rautela Responds To Rishabh Pant Calling Her Liar; Refers To Him As 'chotu Bhaiya'

Urvashi Rautela recently went candid about an incident that exaggerated her relationship with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant as the duo was spotted earlier sparking dating rumours. As her revelations took the internet by storm, it even received a shocking response from the cricketer who publicly called her a liar. As per the recent updates, Urvashi Rautela reacted to his social media comment while wishing him a happy Raksha Bandhan. Read further ahead.

Urvashi Rautela gets back at Rishabh Pant for calling her a liar

Urvashi Rautela recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note reacting to Rishabh Pant who claimed that she was lying about their encounter and was doing so to get publicity. While taking a dig at Pant, she called him ‘Chotu Bhaiya’ (little brother) and added that he should just play bat ball. She even asserted that she will not be defamed by his comments.

The caption read, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball . Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya #Cougarhunter #donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1” (sic)

As per Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela went candid about an incident that exaggerated her relationship with the Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Urvashi Rautela explained the incident that sparked dating rumours with the cricketer and referred to her as 'Mr RP' while narrating the incident. She revealed that she was shooting in Varanasi when Mr RP came to meet her in the hotel lobby but she couldn't meet him. She further mentioned how she made up to him by meeting him in Mumbai later but their rendezvous caught the media’s attention and claimed that they were dating.

“I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” she stated. As the actor’s latest comment on Pant went viral online, the cricketer took to social media and urged her to stop lying in interviews for popularity. He stated, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai.”

Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela/@rishabpant