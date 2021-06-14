Urvashi Rautela Reveals Her Surprising Beauty Regime That Involves Mud

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has won several beauty pageants before she set her foot in Bollywood. The Singh Saab The Great actor has also spilled the beans about her skincare routine in the past as well. On June 14, Urvashi shared another ‘therapeutic’ remedy she resorts to get good skin. She shared a photo of her covered head to toe in mud and also mentioned how mud therapy is good for the skin.

Urvashi Rautela's skincare routine

In the picture, Urvashi was sitting on a table with mud applied to her entire body. In the caption of the post, she wrote about the benefits of mud therapy. She wrote that this is her favourite ‘mud bath’ and is a ‘modern fan’ of this therapy. Elaborating more, Urvashi wrote that the Egyptian ruler Cleopatra was also a ‘mud bath lover’. Giving more historical insight about this treatment, she wrote, “Enjoying the red mud of a Balearic beach. Its said to have been used as a mirror by Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Its mineral-rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for the skin. Mud really can be a muddy marvel. Covered in healing mud therapeutic Mud Baths are still heralded today for their ability to detoxify and draw out impurities, soften skin, improve circulation, and ease aches and pains.”

As soon as Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to appreciate it. Many have commented using the red heart emojis while several others used the heart-eye emoticons. See their reactions below.

A look into Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

The 27-year-old actor-model has been sharing a lot of videos from her workout sessions lately. In her video, Urvashi was seen performing crunches hanging upside down on a punching bag. In the caption of the post, she wrote the benefits of this exercise as well. Her caption read, “I GOTTA WORK HARDER. Beyond the usual 180 DEGREES ab workout has some major body benefits. Hanging upside down from a punching bag (upper body strength). When you perform a crunch from an over-extended position you may be able to tap into your innermost abdominal muscles.”

On the work front:

Urvashi was last seen in the Zee 5 comedy movie Virgin Bhanupriya. It also starred Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, and Rumana Molla in pivotal roles. She will be making her Telugu debut with the film Black Rose.

