Urvashi Rautela Reveals She Has A Crush On THIS Person Via Latest Instagram AMA Session

Indian actor Urvashi Rautela never fails to interact with her fans and followers on social media. The actor is always active on Instagram and recently conducted an 'ask me anything' session for her 35.4 million followers. Several fans of the actor took part in the session and asked various questions to the Sanam Re actor. One of the fans asked Urvashi about her crush. This is what the actor had to say.

Who is Urvashi Rautela's crush?

When asked about her crush, Urvashi wrote 'Elon Musk' in one of her stories. She straightaway wrote the name of the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk. The actor also added some emojis with his name.

Urvashi also answered several other questions in her AMA session. From her crush to plans of marriage, Urvashi playfully replied to every question. The actor revealed her favourite travel destinations. The actor mentioned Haridwar in India, Dubrovnik in Croatia, Bergen in Norway, Kyoto in Japan, and San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, as her favourite destinations.

Urvashi Rautela trivia

Urvashi Rautela is an Indian model and actor who is known for her works in Bollywood films. The actor represented India at Miss Universe 2015 and was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015. Urvashi Rautela's movies include Sanam Re, Hate Story 4, and Great Grand Masti. She has been representing the country since she was a teenager. The actor was recently featured on the front page of Iraq's magazine Baghdad Style Street. She took to her Instagram to share the first look of the magazine. Urvashi wrote 'Honoured to be the First Asian/Indian Artist to be on the cover of ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¶ Iraq’s No.1 Magazine @baghdadstylestreet. Thank You Iraq ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¶ Baghdad for always showcasing massive love towards me. I’m truly elated big love to all my fans & loved ones ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³

The history of Iraqi fashion is as diverse as the different cultures and influences which have passed through the country since its inception as an independent state.'

Fans who are always drooling over Urvashi Rautela's photos could not remain calm this time either. The picture garnered thousands of likes and comments as the actor shared the picture. While thousands of fans showered their love through emojis, Urvashi's fan pages called her the 'most beautiful woman in the world'.

