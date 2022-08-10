Urvashi Rautela enjoys a massive fan following on social media and has over 53 Million followers online. As the actor/model is loved for her stunning beauty and fitness, her fans never miss out to express their love for her. She recently opened up about one such instance where a man proposed to her in Dubai.

According to a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela went candid about her personal life and revealed how she has dealt with several proposals from her fans. She further recalled one proposal she received from a fan and revealed how it could have led to a lot of cultural differences.

While narrating the incident, she revealed, “I have dealt with so many proposals. But there was one which came from someone, which could have led to a lot of cultural differences. One has to think about their family, especially women have to think of that in their life as it is not easy.”

Adding to it, Urvashi Rautela also mentioned how that man who’s an Egyptian singer, was married to two wives with four children while adding how she did not want to take such a decision where she had to go live so far or vice versa. She added, “Yes, but that person already has two wives and four children. I did not want to take such a decision, where I have to go and live so far, or he has to live here.”

Urvashi Rautela began her acting career with the Bollywood film Singh Saab the Great and went on to appear in many popular movies and music videos namely Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti and many more. She was last seen in the Tamil action movie The Legend in which she essayed the significant role of Madhumitha, Saravanan's love interest. The movie was released theatrically on 28 July 2022. On the other hand, she even left her fans stunned with her Cannes 2022 appearance.

