Urvashi Rautela Reveals The Poster Of Her Upcoming International Album 'Versace Baby'

Urvashi Rautela is on a roll as her fans are getting to see her in music videos releasing back to back. The actor announced that she will soon be seen on an international music album and revealed the first look poster of the same. Take a look at the poster of Urvashi Rautela's upcoming international album.

Urvashi Rautela announces her next international music album

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle to announce that her next international music album will release on Eid. The album is titled, Versace Baby. The actor will be seen alongside artist Mohamed Ramadan. She wore a golden and black A-line dress that had an Aztec print all over. She accessorized her outfit with golden jewellery and flaunted her smokey eye look in the poster.

Reactions to Urvashi Rautela's latest poster

As soon as Urvashi shared the poster, her fans flooded her comment section with all things nice. A fan asked her how many blockbuster songs is she going to release. Other fans mentioned that they cannot wait any longer for the album to release. Some fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on Urvashi Rautela's latest poster:

A sneak peek into Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Urvashi thanked her fans for showering all the love on her recent song Doob Gaye. She shared a video of herself shedding a tear before the shot is taken. She asked her fans to remix the reel and use her hashtag for the same. She also shared a video of herself having breakfast with a big spread of options on her table. She wore a salmon pink hoody and paired it with black sunglasses. The cameraman also moved towards her balcony to show her fans the view.

Earlier, Urvashi had teased her fans with a few pictures with singer Mohamed Ramadan. The photos were from an after-party of the shoot of the song. Urvashi and Ramadan were seen cutting a cake along with their team. She wore a pearl white gown and paired it with gold earrings. Mohamed on the other hand wore a Versace black playsuit with white and gold sneakers. Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's photos with Mohamed here.

