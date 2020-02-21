Urvashi Rautela Rocking In These Red Outfits Is A Sight To Behold; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela is one of the best models in India. She is the winner of the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. She is not only just a popular model but has also acted in several movies like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate story 4, Pagalpanti, etc.

Recently, the star stepped out in a huge red gown, which left many people in awe as she had to take 4 chairs to comfortably sit in that gown. However, she looked stunning in the huge ensemble nevertheless. Check out some more amazing red outfits donned by the diva-

Urvashi Rautela in red outfits

Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a huge red frill gown. She looked amazing in the gown. Interestingly, she needed 4 chairs to comfortably sit in the gown. Have a look at the gown below:

Read: Urvashi Rautela To Priyanka Chopra, When Celebs Went Overboard With Their Outfits

Here, she is seen wearing a red tube top with puff mesh sleeves and a gorgeous red long skirt. She has a neat hairdo, with all her hair tied up. She captioned the post saying, I think you lack vitamin me! Have a look:

Read: Urvashi Rautela's Chic Hairstyles To Take Inspiration For Your Next Outing; See Pics

On Christmas eve, the actor was seen wearing a beautiful red saree, with a full sleeves blouse. She looked stunning with her natural makeup, and her hair open. Have a look at the beautiful saree here:

Read: Urvashi Rautela Ups Her Glam Game In These Shimmery, Sequined Outfits; See Pics

She is wearing a red sequin dress, which has an open back. She looks amazing while she gives a side pose. Have a look at the picture below:

Read: Urvashi Rautela Beautifully Pairs Neck-pieces With Stunning Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.