Urvashi Rautela Shares A Still From 'Hate Story 4' As Film Clocks Three Years

On the completion of 3 years of Hate Story 4, actor Urvashi Rautela shared a glimpse of one of the movie's scenes. The sequence was originally posted by Urvashi Rautela's Arabic fan page. In the scene, Vivan Bhatena, who plays Aryan Khurana, and Urvashi, who plays Tasha, can be seen having an argument. Aryan gets angry at Tasha and threatens to kill her just like her brother. When Aryan tries to scare Tasha, she reveals the truth about her identity.

Urvashi Rautela also posted a video shared by the fan page. In the video, Tasha is introduced to Aryan Khurana and Rajveer Khurana's (Karan Wahi) father, Vikram Khurana (Gulshan Grover). Vikram flatters Tasha by complimenting her in the scene. Tasha indirectly mocks Vikram by saying that his sons are exactly like him. She quotes, "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree".

Urvashi Rautela celebrates 3 years of Hate Story 4

The plot of Hate Story 4

The fourth movie in the Hate Story series stars Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena and Gulshan Grover. Tasha enters the Khurana family's life when both the Khurana brothers, Rajveer (Karan Wahi) and Aryan (Vivan Bhatena) fall for her beauty. Rajveer hires Tasha to be the new face of their company, to impress her, he hires actors to play goons who trouble her, so he can rescue her and be her hero.

On the other hand, Aryan gets Tasha drunk and sleeps with her. When their compromising pictures suddenly surfaces on their phones, Tasha confronts Aryan. Aryan's girlfriend Rishma, played by Ilhana Dhillon, finds out about the pictures, she appears in front of Aryan and Tasha with a gun. In a series of misfortunate events, Rishma gets killed. Aryan and Tasha then dispose off her body.

It is later revealed that Tasha had wittily planned all the events that took place. She had entered the Khuranas' lives to seek revenge for her brother Ashwin Choudhary's (Shaad Randhawa) death. Rajveer had killed Ashwin when he tried to protect a girl who was being forced by Rajveer to enter his car. When Ashwin interrupts the two brothers, Aryan shoots him followed by Rajveer who shoots him multiple times in a fit of rage. The events cause Ashwin to die on the spot.

Tasha's secret is then revealed to Aryan by Rajveer's ex-girlfriend, Monica (Rita Siddiqui). He attempts to kill Tasha but fails. Tasha knocks him out and calls the police to arrest him. The ending scene of the movie reveals that Aryan's girlfriend Rishma is actually alive. She was Ashwin Choudhary's fiancee.

