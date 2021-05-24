Urvashi Rautela Shares A Video Of Her Skydiving, Fans Call Her A 'brave Girl'

Urvashi Rautela seems to be enjoying a new kind of high. The actor was in Dubai and took her time off to indulge in an adventure sport. She shared a glimpse of her skydiving experience on Instagram and also shared a video of the same on her official YouTube channel.

Urvashi Rautela jumps from 30,000 ft above sea level

Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share a vlog of her skydiving experience in Dubai. The model turned actor shared a reel on her Instagram account where she is airborne along with her instructor. She and her instructor are making "ok" and "heart" hand gestures. She is also looking at the camera with a nervous but excited smile.

The Virgin Bhanupriya actor received red hearts and fire emojis under her Instagram post. Some even applauded her attempt at the adventure sport. Fans called her a "brave girl" for attempting sky diving.

On the other hand, Urvashi's YouTube vlog began with her entering the plane along with her brother and the crew. The video also showed Urvashi airborne over the skyline of UAE. After they landed on the ground, Urvashi expressed her excitement about the activity and also thanked the crew who made her experience memorable. The video is just over three minutes and has an electro music track playing in the background, adding to the thrill of the video. Urvashi Rautela's latest vlog on YouTube has over 13k views so far.

A look at Urvashi Rautela's latest updates

Urvashi Rautela recently released her music video Versace Baby, for which she was dressed in Versace from head to toe. The music video is in collaboration with the Arabic singer Mohamed Ramadan. It has over 9.3 million views on YouTube within a week of its release.

Prior to her Versace Baby music video, she appeared and also sung in Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si in March 2021. She appeared alongside Ajay Keswani. Her last onscreen appearance was in Virgin Bhanupriya where she portrayed the role of Bhanupriya Awasthi alongside Gautam Gulati. She has two movies lined up for release. One is Black Rose which will mark her Telugu debut and another is a yet-untitled project alongside Srinivasan, which will mark her Tamil movie debut.

(Image: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram)

