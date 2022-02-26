Urvashi Rautela Shares Glimpses From Her B'day Celebration; Says 'God's Been Really Good'

Urvashi Rautela, who recently rang in her 28th birthday in the Maldives, shared gorgeous glimpses from the celebrations on Instagram. The actor could be seen clad in a gorgeous all-black outfit, which was amped up with a huge diamond necklace, diamond bracelets as well as danglers. Rautela was all smiles with party poppers being opened around her as she indulged in the celebratory event.

In the caption, she quipped that God has been' really good' to her and further sent well wishes to her fans. She also mentioned that she's looking forward to what this year brings. In another post, Urvashi penned a gratitude note for having received overwhelming love from her fans and added," love you guys for making my birthday such a wonderful and memorable day of my life.".

Urvashi Rautela rings in her 28th birthday in the Maldives

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi shared the brief clip where she can be seen clapping in joy as her birthday celebrations begin. In the caption, she mentioned, "God has been really good to me therefore may God bless you all and thank you. I am looking forward to seeing what this next year brings!" Take a look.

In another Instagram post, Urvashi penned a detailed note thanking all her fans and well-wishers for blessing her with immense love. She quipped, "Hi everyone! Thank you for all your lovely #birthday wishes. Yes, another long year and another number added to my age, but it is still great to hear from all of you out there. I hope you are all doing well. All of your wishes and blessings mean a lot to me! Sorry, I wasn't able to reply to the calls and messages from my friends and some close ones."

She further continued, "I love you guys for making my birthday such a wonderful and memorable day of my life. Thanks for making me feel extra special and for being a special part of my life. Love you all, I so feel humble! Stay blessed."

On the work front, Urvashi will be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in Jio studios' web series Inspector Avinash. She also has a bilingual thriller Black Rose as well as the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2 in the pipeline.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@URVASHIRAUTELA