Urvashi Rautela Shares Her Mantra On Taking Advice From Strangers; See Post

Urvashi Rautela recently took to her social media account and asked her fans to share their problems and take advice from strangers. Ever since the nationwide lockdown has been imposed, the Sanam Re actor has been doing her bit to keep her fans updated with her life in quarantine. More than that, she has also made sure that she keeps her fans motivated enough to get through these challenging times. Check out Urvashi Rautela’s recent Instagram post which has received more than 600k likes on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela posts her mantra on taking advice from strangers

Urvashi Rautela has posted a gorgeous picture of herself wherein she wrote: “Drop your problems, Let a stranger give you an advice” and used hashtags like stay love and Urvashi Rautela. Urvashi can be seen in a red glittery dress. The actor completed the look with her hair tied back. For glam, she opted for a dewy make-up and rounded off her look with pearl earrings.

Fans' reactions on Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram post

As soon as the actor shared this image, many of her fans were left awe-struck with Urvashi’s glamourous look. One of her fans wrote, “looking damn good” with a blue heart, heart-eyes and red-heart emojis. While another fan simply posted a number of fire emojis. The third user posted fire and heart emojis. Take a look at the comments below:

Moreover, a few days back, Urvashi Rautela posted a video that shows her love for fitness and exercise. Captioning the video, the actor wrote, “#CommandoPullUpsWorkout Details matter (sic)”. The actor also wrote about the benefits of doing such pull-ups. In the video clip, Urvashi Rautela can be seen doing five commando pull-ups. For the workout session, she opted to wear a grey halter-neck sports bra and black yoga pants.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Anees Bazmi’s multi-starrer Pagalpanti, which was released in 2019. The film also featured Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles. Besides this, the actor will next be seen in the Ajay Lohan-directorial Virgin Bhanupriya which was slated to release on June 12, 2020. However, the release date has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next, Urvashi will also be seen in U. R. Jameel’s Miss Match India, which is currently in its pre-production stage.

