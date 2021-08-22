Urvashi Rautela Shares Her Take On Raksha Bandhan, Describes 'ideal Sibling'

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and shared some special pictures with her brother, Yashraj. The pictures feature Urvashi Rautela tying a rakhi on her brother's wrist. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the actor also spoke to Republic World and described her ideal sibling.

Urvashi Rautela describes her ideal sibling

Urvashi Rautela spoke about what a ‘mature’ sibling would do during a misunderstanding or conflict. She told Republic World, “Moreover, during a misunderstanding, the mature sibling will not only apologize for their mistakes. They can also set aside their pride and initiate reconciliation.” She also emphasized another aspect of sibling relationships and said, “Aside from not wanting to upset their parents, they just love their siblings enough not to let a day pass by with heartaches between them."

Urvashi Rautela on Raksha Bandhan

The actor took to her social media account to share a collection of pictures of herself with her brother Yashraj. She wished her brother and wrote, "YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THERE FOR ME @yashrajrautela & I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE FOR YOU 👩‍❤️‍👨" She also extended her wishes to her fans and followers and hoped their bond with their sibling grows stronger with each passing year. She continued in her caption, "#HappyRakshaBandhan to all you guys, all the brothers and sisters, may your bond get stronger with each passing year! A beautiful day to celebrate the eternal love and bond between a brother and sister."

Other actors including Yami Gautam, Sunny Deol, Anushka Sharma and many others from the Bollywood industry also extended their wishes to their siblings on Raksha Bandhan.

The actor also wore traditional attire and celebrated Onam on Saturday, 21 August 2021. She wished her followers in a unique way, through dance. She uploaded a video of herself performing a Kathak Fusion dance in a glamorous outfit on the occasion.

