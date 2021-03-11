Urvashi Rautela Shares Photos Of Her 'cute' Company On Set, Fans Call Her 'most Beautiful'

Miss Diva Universe 2015 winner Urvashi Rautela is currently gearing up for her Tamil film debut. The actor, who recently completed three years of her film Hate Story, shared a post with an unusual but cute company. Urvashi also wished her fans and followers on the occasion of Mahashivratri with the same Instagram post.

Urvashi Rautela's photos

The beauty pageant winner took to her Instagram account today and shared a series of pictures in the company of an Angora rabbit. Her caption read, "Playing with this cutie ðŸ‡ ðŸ° angora rabbit on set !!!! All set for my BIG TAMIL DEBUT ðŸ§¿ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ§¿ ðŸŽ¥ Har Har Mahadev (à¤¹à¤° à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ) it’s a multilingual film ðŸŽž. Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 to all my loved ones ðŸ”±" Rautela could be seen in a multicoloured floral skirt, paired with a bright yellow top as she smiled with the rabbit in her lap. The pictures looked like they were taken in her vanity van.

Fan reactions on her Instagram post

The Great Grand Masti actor has around 35 million followers on the social networking site and her latest post with the Angora rabbit, which was clicked in Sissu, Himachal Pradesh garnered close to 175k likes within an hour of posting it. Fans and followers of the model turned actor flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. While one comment read, "Looking gorgeous", another follower called her the most beautiful.

Urvashi Rautela's movies

Rautela has several projects in her kitty including Inspector Avinash, co-starring Randeep Hooda. While Randeep Hooda essays the titular role of UP supercop Avinash Mishra, Urvashi will play his wife Poonam Mishra. The series is based on real-life inspector Avinash Mishra who tackled criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh with courage. The series is expected to release later this year. Meanwhile, Urvashi was recently seen in the music video titled Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi opposite television actor Mohsin Khan. She also featured in an international music collaboration Versace with the Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi even filmed her bit for the upcoming film Black Rose, which is directed by South-director Sampat Nandi and is based on William Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice.

