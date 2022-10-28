Urvashi Rautela Shares Pic With Ram Pothineni; Fans Say They Mistook RP As Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela has been dominating the headlines for a very long time for her rumoured relationship with Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant. The former Miss Universe made sure to mention RP—which her followers mistakenly thought stood for Rishabh Pant—in both her Instagram posts and her brief remarks during several interviews. Recently, the 28-year-old also jetted off to Australia at the same time when Men's Indian Cricket team was stationed for the T20 World Cup.

Giving fuel to speculations, Rautela continuously posted cryptic posts and videos on her Instagram, but she has now formally revealed the person to whom she was alluding with the initials RP.

Urvashi Rautela clears the air about RP

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Urvashi Rautela uploaded an adorable photograph with actor Ram Pothineni, thereby revealing that he is his RP. The Hate Story 4 actor also tagged him in the post and dropped hearts and love emoticons to it. She used the hashtags, "#love #UrvashiRautela #UR1 #Rampothineni." As per several reports, Urvashi has been signed opposite Pothineni in Boyapati Srinu-directorial.

The post left netizens confused, who dropped shocking reactions, as evident from the comments section. A fan commented, "Well this is RP," another user wrote, "Are you looking Risabh brother," while a netizen commented, "This was the meaning of RP. Both are the creativity to Bollywood and Tollywood......they both give a big contribution to all of these filmographies." Some people also dropped hearts on the post.

It is pertinent to note that Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant sparked dating rumours when the duo were photographed together in 2018. But, Urvashi finally put the matter to rest, stating, "I have nothing to say about it," as per Instant Bollywood.

Following her statements, Pant slammed her statements and read, "It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai."

