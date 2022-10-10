Urvashi Rautela Shares Pics From Australia Visit Amid 'stalking' Claims, Pens Cryptic Note

Actor Urvashi Rautela got pulled into a controversy involving her online spat with cricketer Rishabh Pant. The star has now triggered a frenzy among fans after she landed in Australia. After her first post upon touching down in Australia, the actor penned a cryptic note with a bunch of pictures.

The cryptic post seems to hint at Pant who is interestingly also in Australia with the Indian Cricket Team to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Although Rautela did not mention anyone in her post, it seems that she was hinting at the sportsperson amid 'stalking' allegations.

Urvashi Rautela shares new pictures from Australia trip

Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a slew of pictures where she can be seen wearing a printed lehenga along with a dandiya stick, which appears to be from a Navratri event in Australia. Her cryptic note alongside the pictures read, “Kaise bhula doon usko. Maut insaan ko aati hai, yaadon ko nahi (How to forget them, people die, the memories don’t).”

Many fans commented on Urvashi’s latest post, with some insinuating that the actor’s caption hinted at cricketer RP Singh, although she did not mention anyone in her post. One of the users questioned whether she will be attending the match and wrote, "Will see u again in Australia match." Another user wrote, " I wanted to see her cheering for Mr. RP." One person wrote in Hindi, “Stop it… will you make me cry by putting captions now?”

For those unknown, the Indian team is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup. Team Blue is all set to compete against Pakistan in the first match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Earlier, Urvashi had shared a photo of herself from inside a plane, and written in her Instagram caption, "Followed my (black heart emoji), and it led me to Australia (movie camera emoji)."

Rautela got entangled in a controversy after a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama where she had said that a person named "Mr. RP" had waited for her for 10 hours in a hotel lobby in order to meet her. When Rautela saw 16–17 missed calls, she explained that she had been sleeping the entire time and promised him to meet later in Mumbai. Pant attacked Rautela in an Instagram story that he later removed without addressing her directly by name.

IMAGE: Instagram/UrvashiRautela/PTI