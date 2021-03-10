Urvashi Rautela Shares Sneak Peek Of BTS From Sets Of 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si'

On March 8, 2021, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account to share a special behind the scenes sneak peek of her shoot for Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si. Urvashi was drenched in a red saree as she danced, played and spun around for the camera. She recited lines for the song which played in the background during the filming.

In the video, Urvashi wore a plain deep red saree with a sleeveless blouse. Her makeup was minimal. Her hair was swept on one side of her shoulder and a bindi graced her forehead. In the caption, Urvashi credited the late playback singer Kishore Kumar and his original song in the post. She gushed saying "Dreams do come True!".

Watch Urvashi Rautela's Instagram video here:

Fans filled the comment section with love and support for the actor. They dropped tons of heart emojis and called her 'awesome'. They further complimented Urvashi calling her their 'Queen'. The video quickly crossed a million views and received more than 240,000 likes. Urvashi Rautela's Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si released on March 2, 2021. The video itself crossed more than 8 million views on YouTube.

A glimpse into Urvashi Rautela's Instagram handle

Sharing glimpses from the shoot of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, Urvashi Rautela filled up her Instagram handle with pictures of her various looks in the music video. In one image Urvashi can be seen wearing a long white tulle gown. The gown has a corset detail and an empire waist. Her hair is styled in curls and she is wearing diamond jewellery. Urvashi is posing in front of a red Bentley in the image. The picture posted on March 4, 2021, gained more than 722,000 likes.

On March 5, 2021, she shared her look wearing a light yellow gown with ruffle details. Her hair is braided and styled with diamond-studded accessories. In the picture, Rautela is sitting on a swing and having a gala time as the camera captured her innocence. She chose to wear more diamond jewellery and peachy makeup. Her image was showered with love as fans gave it more than 422,000 likes.

In another image, Urvashi Rautela wore a black gown with a corset top and a ruffled skirt. She chose to post the image on International Women's Day and shared her privileges of being a woman in her caption. She said that she was blessed to have several opportunities and to know that many possibilities were ready for her.

