Urvashi Rautela Shares Video Of Her Dog Sleeping On Her Gown, Fans Are ‘all Hearts’

Urvashi Rautela shares video of her dog sleeping on her floor-length crimson gown

Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share a fun reel with her fans and followers on Instagram. In the reel, her dog Oscar can be seen resting on her gown while trying to stop her to go away. In the caption, she wrote, "When Oscar doesn't wanna leave me for Filmfare." Take a look at her post below.

Fans showered immense love on her post and it garnered over two lakh likes on Instagram. Some fans showered their love through emojis. Several fans wrote hilarious comments on her post. One of the users wrote that people go after Oscar (Award) but Oscar (dog) follows Urvashi while one of her fans also wrote that you belong to go to Oscars. Check out some of the reactions from her post below.

Urvashi Rautela's social media presence

Urvashi Rautela is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained and updated about her life. She recently shared a photo of Iraq's magazine cover. Urvashi also revealed that she is the first Asian / Indian to be on the cover of Iraq's popular magazine. In the caption, she wrote, "Honoured to be the First Asian/Indian Artist to be on the cover of ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¶ Iraq’s No.1 Magazine @baghdadstylestreet. Thank You Iraq ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¶ Baghdad for always showcasing massive love towards me. I’m truly elated big love to all my fans & loved ones. The history of Iraqi fashion is as diverse as the different cultures and influences which have passed through the country since its inception as an independent state". Take a look at her post below.

Fans showered immense love on her post and it garnered more than 2.5 lakh likes on Instagram. Several fans congratulated her while several others wrote that she has made the whole country proud of this achievement. Check out some of the comments below.

Source: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

