Urvashi Rautela Songs Perfect For Best Friend's Bachelorette

Urvashi Rautela always makes sure to keep her fans fascinated with her fitness, fashion, beauty, and killer dance moves. She is not only an amazing fitness freak and fashionista but is also popular for her music videos and dance collabs. Most of her songs are electrifying dance numbers that can lift each and everyone’s mood. So, to rock at your best friend’s bachelorette party, here are Urvashi Rautela’s best-listed songs to enjoy-

Urvashi Rautela’s number one songs to lit your best friend’s bachelorette party

Love Dose

Love Dose is one of the popular videos of a great collaboration of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Urvashi Rautela. The music video is from the famous album Desi Kalakaar. Love Dose song is written and composed by Yo! Yo! Honey Singh himself. Urvashi Rautela and Honey Singh won the hearts of many fans which made the song viral within no time of its release.

Daddy-Mummy

The famous song ‘Daddy Mummy‘ from the movie ‘Bhaag Jhonny’ is an awesome one to rock your party. It is the Hindi version of Tamil song, but here too Urvashi Rautela left no stone unturned to make the song widespread among youngsters. In this song, the actor made heads turn with her golden jumpsuit and high heels, grooving perfectly to the tunes.

Ek Diamond Da Haar Lede Yaar

Ek Diamond Da Haar Lede Yaar is Urvashi Rautela’s other trending video with her amazing dance moves. The electrifying song is sung by Meet Bros & Jyotica Tangri and penned by Kumaar. Urvashi’s outfits, dance moves, and style in this song have left her fans inspired and fall in love with her. Playing this song of Urvashi can make your bachelorette a super successful one.

Bijli Ki Taar

Bijli Ki Taar, the song of Bhushan Kumar was presented by Gulshan Kumar which was one of the most electrifying songs of the year 2019. The song featured Urvashi Rautela and Tony Kakkar in the video, in which the song is sung, composed and penned by Tony Kakkar. The Video of Bijli Ki Taar is directed by Director Shabby.

Jad Mehndi Lag Lag Jave

Jad Mehndi Lag Lag Jave is a song that presented Sunny Deol and Urvashi Rautela together. This video song is from the Bollywood movie "Singh Saab The Great" which starred Sunny Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Amrita Rao, Anjali Abrol & Prakash Raj. Urvashi Ruatela flaunted her amazing dancing skills in a wedding, this song was produced under the banner of T-series.

