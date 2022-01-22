Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans In Purple Saree; Here's How Much The Entire Look Costs

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on Instagram and her account is filled with images of her stylish appearances. Be it in Western wear, swimsuit look or traditional attire, the actor flaunts distinct designs with aplomb and wins praises for it too. A glimpse of this was when she adorned a saree at one of her recent events.

Her look left her fans awestruck. Apart from her fans' reactions, another interesting detail about the outfit was that it came at a hefty price. The saree and the accessories that went with it cost her a whopping Rs 5 lakh.

Urvashi Rautela dazzles in Rs 5 lakh saree look

In one of her recent posts, Urvashi donned a shiny sequined saree in purple and silver as she attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. The Sanam Re star donned a matching blouse, and a silver dangler earrings, a ponytail and the right amount of face and eye make-up were the other highlights of her look.

"Eventually you start to see that God has been connecting the dots all along," read the caption on her post. The clutch and the jewellery added to her look worth Rs 5 lakh.

The comments section was filled with replies hailing her appearance. 'Most stunning Bollywood actress', 'adorable', 'awesome' were some of the comments on it from her fans.

Urvashi Rautela upcoming projects

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela was recently one of the panellists at the Miss Universe 2021 event. The actor, who had won the Miss Diva Universe competition in the past, witnessed in front of her eyes, Indian sensation Harnaaz Sandhu taking home the crown. Urvashi recently starred in the song Versace Baby opposite Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan.

On the Bollywood front, her next film is set to be a series named Inspector Avinash where she is working alongside Randeep Hooda. Among the other projects in her kitty are Black Rose, a bilingual thriller and the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2.

She will also be making her Tamil debut with the big-budget film The Legend. She is paired opposite Sarvana in the film.

These projects will be after a gap of two years since the release of her romantic comedy Virgin Bhanupriya.