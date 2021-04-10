Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans With Diamond Masquerade, Admits "it Was So Heavy"

Hate Story 4 star Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle and shared a rather unusual face covering. The actor posted a video of herself and was seen wearing a diamond-studded masquerade. The video of the actor in the full face masquerade is doing the rounds on social media among her fans.

Urvashi Rautela in a full face diamond masquerade

Urvashi Rautela has a huge fan following of over 35 million on Instagram and she regularly posts on the 'gram to keep her fans entertained. In her latest post, she flaunted her posing skills as she wore a full face masquerade. The actor claimed that the face masquerade was so heavy and wrote in her caption, “DIAMOND FULL FACE MASQUERADE ðŸ’ŽðŸ’Ž OMGGGG IT WAS SO HEAVY â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸ðŸ˜£ Pl don’t blame me ðŸŽ¥ ðŸ“¸”. Check out the video of the same from Urvashi’s profile below.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Netizens react to Urvashi Rautela's photos

As soon as the post went up on the social media profile of Urvashi, a number of fans gushed to it and flooded it with their comments and reactions. A number of fans were in awe of her look and commented that she looked gorgeous in the video. Few other fans showed concern about how heavy the masquerade was and how the actor was feeling.

Many other fans of the actor left heart and kiss emoticons on the post as they appreciated her efforts in the post. Check out some of the fan comments on the latest post of Urvashi below.

A look at Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram feed

Urvashi Rautela recently posted a stunning picture of herself. She was seen donning a bathrobe as she tied her hair up in a bun. The actor wore some Cartier jewellery and flaunted her makeup like the centre of attention.

For her makeup, Urvashi had gone for bold pink eye makeup look in which she had shaped out like a wing. She also wore a glossy lip to glam up her dewy look. However, the actor sought help from her fans to tell her what should her make up look be called. She captioned the post as, “COME BACK TO BED ðŸ›Œ ðŸ’‹ ðŸ‘€ ðŸ´ðŸ˜›

Rosy soft glam ðŸ¥€ it’s the eyes ðŸ˜ðŸ¥° ðŸ§š‍â™€ï¸ ðŸ’Ž â„ï¸What do you think this look should be called?” as she shared the post. Check out the post from her profile below.

