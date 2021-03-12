Urvashi Rautela Teases Upcoming International Music Album 'Versace' With Mohamed Ramadan

Indian actor and model, Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram handle to tease her new International music album with Egyptian actor and singer, Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe in 2015, shared a series of pictures with Mohamed Ramadan. The two are seen cutting a cake in the second picture.

Urvashi Rautela's latest International music album

The Sanam Re actor recently teased her upcoming Internationa album Versace with Mohamed Ramadan and shared a series of pictures with her 34.7 million followers. The actor was dressed in a silver gown and wore Elisabetta Franchi's earrings. In the caption, she wrote "OUR INTERNATIONAL MUSIC ALBUM ðŸ’¿ ðŸ’Ž VERSACE ðŸ’Ž COMING SOON ðŸ’° ðŸ’´ ðŸ’µ" and later tagged the Egyptian singer.

Fans of Urvashi Rautela's music videos, songs and post are drooling over the new pictures and have been showering their love in the comment section. The post garnered thousands of likes and comments, within a few hours. While some wrote 'beautiful' and 'pretty' in the comment section, others spammed 'heart' emojis. One Instagram user wrote 'deadly gorgeous' coupled with some 'fire' emoticons.

As Urvashi Rautela's Instagram posts suggest, the 27-year-old had a surprise dinner with the team of the upcoming music album Versace on her birthday. On February 25, 2021, Urvashi posted a video where she was seen cutting a cake with her brother Yashraj Rautela and singer Mohamed Ramadan. In the caption, she thanked Donatella Versace for a working birthday since she shot for her latest International music album.

Reportedly, Hate Story 4's actor's latest photos were from her surprise birthday dinner from the team of Versace. Urvashi shared some glimpses from the dinner through her Instagram post on February 28, 2021. The actor's caption read 'Thank You for this beautiful surprise birthday dinner â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸ðŸ’¿ðŸ’¿'.

Urvashi also shared another latest picture with Mohamed Ramadan through her Instagram handle. The Hate Story 4 actor posed in a blue and white outfit with white shoes while Mohamed Ramadan was wearing a denim jacket. Here is her latest picture.

Promo Image Source: Urvashi Rautela's official Instagram handle

