Urvashi Rautela To Donate Proceeds From Music Album To Support India's COVID-19 Fight

Actress Urvashi Rautela recently made her debut internationally with the music video Versace Baby with Egyptian Superstar Mohamed Ramadan. After the song struck chords with the people and became a huge success, the actress has decided to put the money into some constructive use by helping people in need. She shared a video from her music video Versace Baby and revealed about donating the proceeds for COVID-19 relief funds.

Urvashi Rautela to help India during the crisis

The video showed Urvashi fanning herself with dollars and the whole floor of the house is scattered around with money. The actress in the caption confessed that all her earnings from the video will be donated towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic so that people who are in desperate need of help can benefit. The actress requested her fans to listen to the song which she rendered as a special gift for her fans on the auspicious festival of Eid. The actress considers herself a national enthusiast and would do anything in her power to help the nation. Earlier, she shared the poster of the music album on Instagram. In the poster, she was seen wearing a golden and black ensemble and left hearts to flutter with her charming looks.



Urvashi Rautela also previously released her much-awaited track, Doob Gaye, alongside singer Guru Randhawa. The actress had entered the world of music videos back in 2014 by doing the song Lovedose which turned out to be a great hit followed by many music videos like Teri Load Ve, Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi, and Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in the upcoming movie The Black Rose and the Bollywood remake of Tamil super hit, Thiruttu Payale 2. She will be making her Tamil debut with the legend Saravanan in their upcoming mega-budget sci-fi film. Also, Urvashi is starring in the web series Inspector Avinash alongside Randeep Hooda.



(Image credit: Urvashi Rautela/ Instagram)

