Urvashi Rautela To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Here Are Some Top Instagram Posts Of The Week

Many actors belonging to the Bollywood fraternity keep their fans updated with their social media posts. This week, the case was no different with actors' posts updating their followers. Read on to know how actors like Urvashi Rautela and Malaika Arora made headlines with their social media posts.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela hasn't dazzled audiences on the big screen in a long time, but the actor manages to keep her fans updated via her social media accounts. She recently took to Instagram to post an enticing reel that has wowed her followers. In her most recent video, the beauty queen is seen filming a mirror video while wearing a green slip. Her posh Louis Vuitton green phone cover complemented her ensemble. Urvashi is a big fan of LV goods and often wears LV outfits on most of her trips.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's recent Instagram post on April 14 has gotten a lot of attention. The diva wears a sparkling diamond on her ring finger in the photo. Although the actress made no mention of getting engaged in the caption, fans were speculating if the ring was given to her by her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. In fact, the actor was promoting a jewellery line rather than announcing her engagement.

Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor’s Instagram saw her share throwback pictures from when she, along with her Bollywood gang featuring Gauri Khan and Bhavana Pandey, went to Abu Dhabi for a KKR match. She shared the picture on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. One photo showed them exiting their flight while another showed them inside a home. She captioned the post by saying, “What a trip !!!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram saw her celebrating her weekend a day early by sharing a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan, her older son Taimur, and her newborn. She captioned her picture by saying, “This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?”

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who tested positive for COVID-19 previously this month has finally tested negative. She took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 17, 2021, to share a happy photo and send her fans an update on her well being. Alia was dressed in a blue shirt and pink pyjamas, posing for the camera. A bit of greenery can be seen around her. The caption to her post read, “The only time being negative is a good thing”.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal announced to his fans on Friday that he has tested negative for COVID-19. He shared a smiling photo of himself on Instagram with the caption "negative" and a hug emoji. On April 5, the Uri actor had revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he would be quarantined at home.

Katrina Kaif

According to her social media post, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, is currently enjoying her own company. Katrina shared a photo of herself on Instagram, dressed in an oversized black sweatshirt and posing for the camera. She captioned the picture, “Just me for company.”

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood never ceases to amaze his fans with his behaviour and the new things he tries. The actor recently wowed his fans once again with a new video in which he was seen playing the dhol. Sonu shared a video of himself being transformed into a bandwala and jamming with experts on his official Instagram account. The actor can be heard saying, “Boss, kabhi bhi shaadiyaan karwani ho toh humara band bohot zabardast hai, aap please humlogon ko join kijiye. Mere sath Suresh aur Vaasu hain (In case you want to get married then we have an amazing band you can join us. I have with me Suresh and Vasu).”

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is the latest Bollywood star to test positive for the novel coronavirus, and the Bala star took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, to share snippets of her life in quarantine and isolation as the number of COVID-19 cases in India continues to rise. The actor took to Instagram to post a photo of herself candidly smiling next to her window curtains, showing fans how to quarantine while looking absolutely stunning. She was wearing a white crop top and a black-and-white printed skirt in the photo. She wore her short hair in beachy waves and brightened her face with eyeliner, and minimal make-up.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in London with her spouse, singer Nick Jonas, posted a new photo to Instagram on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Priyanka Chopra is seen posing on a green couch in the photo. The 38-year-old actress can be seen laughing and looking at the camera while wearing minimal make-up. Although the photo appears to have been taken in a dark room, Priyanka found a sunny spot to sit and pose in. In the photograph, she is wearing an olive-green top. "Living in the light," the actress captioned her latest photo on Instagram. She also shared her gratitude by adding the hashtag "#grateful" to the caption.