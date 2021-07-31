Urvashi Rautela To Make Tamil Debut, Gets Warm Welcome From Rajinikanth's Wife Latha

Urvashi Rautela is all set to step into the next chapter of her career after confirming her upcoming Tamil debut. After receiving a plethora of love and support from her fans for her venture, the actor was treated with a special welcome from Bollywood's superstar Rajinikanth's wife, Latha. Check out Rautela's heartwarming chat with the veteran actor.

Urvashi Rautela's welcome by Latha

Soon to make her debut in the Tamil film industry in a high-budgeted sci-fi film, the actor was welcomed with open hands by Rajinikanth's wife, Latha, through a video call. In the brief glimpse of their conversation shared on her Instagram, the actor appeared ecstatic as she conversed with the senior actor. The veteran actor wished her all the success and support for her Tamil entry.

Apart from movies, the duo also divulged on Rautela's foundation and discussed their potential collaboration for an initiative called 'PEACE FOR CHILDREN'. Rautela stated in the video, 'Ma'am I need to come back to you and it's already a yes'. The excited actor shared the video with the caption, 'WHEN SUPERSTAR #RAJINIKANTH JI & #LATHARAJINIKANTH JI THEMSELVES WISH YOU ALL THE BLESSINGS FOR YOUR DEBUT FILM 🙏🏻 WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED 🎉🎞🎥 ALSO CANT WAIT TO COLLABORATE WITH YOU FOR OUR INITIATIVE “PEACE FOR CHILDREN” ALONG WITH URVASHI RAUTELA FOUNDATION #URF#blessed'.

More on Urvashi Rautela Tamil sci-fi movie

The untitled project to be helmed by Joseph D Sami and Jerald Arockiam will have a massive budget of Rs 200 crore. The Tamil debutant is offered a whopping 10 crore to play the role of an IITian and a microbiologist in the movie. The offer made her one of the highest-paid actresses in the Tamil film industry. With the release details are kept under wrap, the movie will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu languages.

On the work front, the actor is set to appear in the Jio studios web series Inspector Avinash in the lead role along with Randeep Hooda. She also has the movie Black Rose and its Hindi remake Thiruttu Payale 2 in her kitty. The young actor is expected to appear opposite Superstar Rajinikanth in a future project. After signing three movie contracts with Jio Studios and T-Series, fans are excited to see the actor on the big screen soon.

IMAGE- URVASHI RAUTELA'S INSTAGRAM

