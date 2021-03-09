Urvashi Rautela Treats Fans To The View Of Himalayas As She Takes Helicopter Ride | Watch

Actor Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 9, to share a video where she is seen taking a helicopter ride to Manali for the shooting of her upcoming web series Inspector Avinash. In the video, the actor is seen sitting inside her personal helicopter as she gives her fans a tour of the Himalayas from a birds-eye point of view. Urvashi shows beautiful scenery atop the mountain ranges as well as cutting midway to make goofy faces and some inaudible commentary about the Himalayas. She then turns her camera to the other passengers alongside her, checking if they are alright. Take a look at her video and fans reacted to her helicopter tour here.

Urvashi Rautela's video: A full Helicopter tour of the Himalayas

Urvashi Rautela is all geared up for the shooting of her upcoming web series Inspector Avinash. The actor shared a 14-minute video where she is giving her fans a full tour of the Himalayas featuring a few other series crew members. While most of her voice is inaudible due to the helicopter's loud background noise, she uses the viral "Pawri Hori Hai" meme to state she is having a fun time. At the end of the video, she makes a landing near her filming site and says, "That's how you save time.", as her fellow crew have a good laugh. Take a look at some of the comments left by her fans and followers.

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

Urvashi will star alongside Randeep Hooda in Inspector Avinash. While Randeep Hooda essays the titular role of UP supercop Avinash Mishra, Urvashi will play his wife Poonam Mishra. The series is based on real-life inspector Avinash Mishra who tackled criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh with courage. The series is expected to release in late 2021.

She recently shot for Tiruttu Payale 2 Hindi remake in Lucknow and Varanasi, with co-stars Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. The actor has also shot for the upcoming film Black Rose during the pandemic. The film is directed by South-director Sampat Nandi and is based on William Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice.

Meanwhile, Urvashi was also recently seen in the music video Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi opposite television actor Mohsin Khan. She also featured in an international music collaboration Versace with the Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan.

