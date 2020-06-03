Urvashi's Beach Pic Makes Fan Caution Her Of Cyclone Nisarga With 'Mumbai Beach Mat Jana'

During the lockdown, Urvashi Rautela has been treating fans with various photos on her social media handle. The actor has been sharing throwback pictures and it seems like fans are delighted to see these pictures of Urvashi. Recently, the actor shared a stunning picture of herself but it seems like fans are more concerned about her.

Urvashi Rautela recently took to Instagram to share an intense picture of her at the beach. In the picture, she can be seen in a tangerine coloured bikini. The actor also opted for a messy curly hairdo, tassel earrings, kohled eyes, glossy lips, and hand accessory.

Along with the post, Urvashi Rautela also wrote a caption that talks about how people cannot live life their way. She wrote, “Your way of life is no longer available”. Check out the post below.

As soon as she posted the picture, fans went all out to comment on the post. Seeing the comments, fans seemed worried about the actor as she shared a picture of her on the beach. Fans went on to tell her to stay indoors and not to go on the beach due to the cyclone Nisarga. One of the fans wrote, “I hope you are not on the beach, please stay indoors,” while the other one wrote, “Mumbai ke beach par toh nahi ho na ma’am? Wahaan mat jaana.” Check out a few comments below from fans.

Apart from this post, Urvashi Rautela has been sharing several posts keeping fans entertained. She has been giving fans glimpses of her previous holiday pictures, exercise, dance videos and many more. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she has switched on her ‘Beyonce Mode’ and posted a video of herself dancing, with added special effects.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt and black track pants. She also opted for straight hairdo and nude makeup. The video of Urvashi has taken the internet by storm. The video also went on to receive over three lakh likes in no-time and got flooded with several comments appreciating her for her looks and talent. Check out the video below.

