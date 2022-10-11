Urvashi Rautela Wears Sindoor In Cryptic Post From Australia Amid 'stalking' Accusations

Actor Urvashi Rautela has been grabbing headlines for a while now ever since she was involved in a controversial spat with cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Over the past few weeks, Rautela has been triggering a frenzy among fans with back-to-back cryptic posts. Recently, the Sanam Re actor went a step ahead as she recently shared a picture of her wearing sindoor from Australia.

Doon after Indian Cricket Team, Rautela also flew to Australia, as per her Instagram handle. The cryptic post is seemingly directed to Pant, who is also in Australia with the Indian Cricket Team for the T20 World Cup. However, Rautela did not mention the cricketer's name or anyone else in her post, it seems she was hinting at him and fueled 'stalking' allegations.

Urvashi Rautela applies sindoor in new post

Taking to her social media handle, Urvashi Rautel shared a picture of her donning a red-coloured saree with a green blouse. The actor tied her hair in a bun and wore light makeup. However, what caught her fans' attention was sindoor that she wore on her forehead. Sindoor is a red-coloured powder, which is applied by married women as a symbol of their marriage.

Sharing the picture, the actor penned a poem in Hindi about a woman's love for her husband. The poem read, "Prem mein paid premika ko, sindoor se pirya kuchh bhi nahin hota. Saari rasm rivaz ke saath, umrabhar ka saath piya tumse. (There is nothing more important than sindoor for a woman in love. Along with all the rituals, all a woman needs is to be with her husband.)"

The actor's picture has fueled a lot of controversies on social media along with several trolls and memes. An Instagram user wrote, "Kya ye sindoor Rishabh Pant k liye hai ?? (Is this sindoor is for Rishabh Pant??)" while another penned, "Urvashi apko Kia hogya. (What happened to you Urvashi)" A user also commented, "Are krna kya chah rhi ho (What do you want to do?)"

Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela