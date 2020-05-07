Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Urvashi Rautela is also an internet sensation today. Having spent seven years in the industry, Urvashi Rautela has been a part of many movies and music videos. Here are some of Urvashi Rautela’s songs that are ideal for a Zumba workout playlist. Read ahead to know more-

Urvashi Rautela’s best songs that are ideal for Zumba workout playlist

Ek Diamond Da Haar Lede Yaar

Ek Diamond Da Haar Lede Yaar is Urvashi Rautela'a trending video that showcases her amazing dance moves. The electrifying song is sung by Meet Bros & Jyotica Tangri and penned by Kumaar. Urvashi’s outfits, dance moves, and style in this song have left her fans inspired and fall in love with her. Playing this song of Urvashi can make your workout routine more exciting.

Daddy-Mummy

The famous song Daddy Mummy from the movie Bhaag Jhonny is an awesome track for a workout. It is the Hindi version of Tamil song, but here too Urvashi Rautela left no stone unturned to make the song widespread among youngsters. In this song, the actor made heads turn with her golden jumpsuit and high heels, grooving perfectly to the tunes.

Jad Mehndi Lag Lag Jave

Jad Mehndi Lag Lag Jave is a song that presented Sunny Deol and Urvashi Rautela together. This video song is from the Bollywood movie Singh Saab The Great which starred Sunny Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Amrita Rao, Anjali Abrol & Prakash Raj. Urvashi Ruatela flaunted her amazing dancing skills in a wedding, this song was produced under the banner of T-series.

Bijli Ki Taar

Bijli Ki Taar, the song of Bhushan Kumar was presented by Gulshan Kumar which was one of the most electrifying songs of the year 2019. The song featured Urvashi Rautela and Tony Kakkar in the video, in which the song is sung, composed and penned by Tony Kakkar. The Video of Bijli Ki Taar is directed by Director Shabby.

Love Dose

Love Dose is one of the popular videos of a great collaboration of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Urvashi Rautela. The music video is from the famous album Desi Kalakaar. Love Dose song is written and composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh himself. Urvashi Rautela and Honey Singh won the hearts of many fans which made the song viral within no time of its release.

