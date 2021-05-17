Urvashi Rautela's Brother Gets Playful With Burmese Pythons; Fans Salute His Guts

Urvashi Rautela’s brother, Yashraj’s video clip recently surfaced on the internet and created a buzz among the netizens. The video was posted by Urvashi Rautela on her social media handle in which her brother was seen getting playful with a Burmese python. Many of her fans were shocked to see how Urvashi Rautela’s brother was at ease holding the python in hand while many of them hailed his guts.

Urvashi Rautela’s brother, Yashraj gets playful with python

Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which she revealed how her brother was spending time at his shoots. In the video, her brother, Yashraj Rautela can be seen in a printed yellow hoodie along with a pair of glasses with his mask hanging down the neck. He can also be seen holding a Burmese python in his hand and carefully observing it from various angles.

In the caption, she addressed her brother Yashraj as her “baby” and added how he was with reticulated and Burmese pythons and even added a snake symbol next to it.

Many of the fans took to Urvashi Rautela’s latest Instagram post and shared how shocked they were to see her brother holding the python in hand. Many of the fans also stated how it required guts to hold a snake in hand while some others mentioned how scared they were to even watch the video. Rest all others dropped in heart symbols in the comments to cheer Urvashi Rautela’s brother’s fearless act. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram video of her brother.

In her recently released song Versace Baby with the Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan, even Urvashi Rautela was seen posing with a python. She shared this photo on Instagram a couple of days ago in which she can be seen holding the python in hand and posing while standing inside a pool. Through the post, she announced how her music video was trending number one worldwide with Arabic superstar, Mohamed Ramadan. She then wished everyone, Eid Mubarak and stated how she enjoyed in the pool with snakes.

IMAGE: URVASHI RAUTELA'S INSTAGRAM, YASHRAJ RAUTELA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.