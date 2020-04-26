All You Need To Know About Urvashi Rautela's Family Tree | Read Here

Urvashi Rautela is an Indian model and a well-known face in the Bollywood industry. Urvashi made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela has successfully created a huge fan-base and love for her in the hearts of the audience. Here’s all about Urvashi Rautela’s family tree. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Looks Regal In This White Shimmery Saree That Has Left Fans Drooling

Urvashi Rautela’s family tree

Urvashi Rautela was born to a Hindu middle-class family, in Haridwar, on February 25, 1994. Her parents, Meera Rautela and Manwar Singh Rautela run their own business. Urvashi even has a younger brother, Yash Rautela. Urvashi Rautela seems to be very close to her baby brother. Many times, Urvashi has been spotted with her family at various events and has mentioned to keep them as her priority during many interviews.

Also Read | 'Scared For Kanika': Urvashi Rautela On 'her Friend' Falling Victim To Deadly Coronavirus

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Grooves To Deepika Padukone's Hit Song Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

In 2016, Urvashi Rautela worked in two back-to-back movies, Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti. She was also a part of two music videos the same year. The first was Laal Dupatta with Mika Singh and Anupama Raag and the second was Gal Bann Gayi along with Vidyut Jammwal. In 2018, Urvashi was cast in the revenge drama movie, Hate Story 4. Urvashi Rautela was last seen on the big screen in Aneez Baazmi’s Pagalpanti (2019).

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Or Raveena Tandon - Who Rocked The Yellow Saree Look Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.