Urvashi Rautela’s Fitness Tips: Lessons You Need To Learn From 'Sanam Re' Actor

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is setting fitness goals for all, with her hardcore workout sessions. She is not only winning the internet with her sizzling pictures and videos, but is also inspiring people to step up their fitness quotient. The pictures posted on Urvashi Rautela's Instagram are proof of her stamina.

Urvashi's fitness mantras

Just like all fitness enthusiasts, she kept posting her home workout videos during the lockdown. Rautela is undergoing rigorous training sessions for her upcoming films and is preparing herself for the action scenes. The Miss India Universe 2009 has dedicated herself to specific workout regimes and hard-core workout sessions.



Following A Strict Routine

Be it Cardio, Pilates or lifting heavy weights in the gym, the actress has done it all. Despite her busy lifestyle, and tight working schedule, she doesn't miss taking time out for herself. Glancing through her social media feed, one can make out her passion for maintaining fitness. In several interviews, she has revealed that exercising gives her a way out from work stress and helps to rejuvenate.



Consistency & Dedication

Being one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, she ensures that she must keep at it. She keeps pushing her limits, to do better each day. In her practice, she tries to improve her stamina and endurance. Nothing can be achieved, if one sets themselves in their comfort zones, each one of us has to go beyond our limits, to achieve hard-earned success, and this is exactly what Urvashi Rautela follows.

Mental Fitness is equally important

She pays equal attention to keep herself mentally fit. Mental health is an important aspect to lead a healthy and happy life. One should pay equal attention to keep mental health in check , similar to physical health. Urvashi stresses on being strong mentally as well.

Eating healthy and nutritious food

“You are what you eat”. Urvashi takes this seriously! With exercising in place, she also makes sure that she eats a clean and balanced diet, without missing out on nutrients. She has a perfect attitude towards following a balanced diet and doesn't miss out on anything. Good nutrition intake is an equally important aspect of fitness.

