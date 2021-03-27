Urvashi Rautela's Magazine Cover Shoot Pics, Other Top Social Media Posts Of This Week

Bollywood celebrities reveal new updates as well as share day-to-day activities with their fans on social media. Fans of the celebs often get glimpses of their lives through Instagram and Twitter. From getting accolades to sharing fitness moves, here are the top ten social media posts of this week.

Top 10 Instagram/Twitter posts of the week

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela becomes the first Asian/Indian Artist to be on the cover of Iraq’s No.1 Magazine. Urvashi Rautela shares a post of her cover of the magazine. Urvashi Rautela also expressed her gratitude towards the people of Iraq for welcoming her.

Maheep Kapoor

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram to compare herself with singer Britney Spears. Maheep also compared herself with Rihanna as well in her Instagram story. Netizens stormed Maheep Kapoor's Instagram after her comparison.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor posted a photo of herself on Instagram after a very long time. In the caption, she wrote, "On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend". Fans showered immense love on her Instagram post.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a collage of three pictures that show the actor in a variety of positions all the while she is standing on the ball. The pictures as per her caption are a testimony to Malaika Arora's fitness which she has achieved after building her strength. Malaika Arora is very famous for giving exercise advice on her social media account.

Kangana Ranaut

It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone’s well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/HOqehIE8Hd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 26, 2021

Kangana Ranaut visits her home and posts a tweet about it. She also expressed her gratitude to all her fans who wished her all the best after the release of the trailer of Thalaivi. In the photos, Kangana can be seen praying to Lord Ganesha.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram to express his gratitude. Manoj recently won the National Film Award for his film Bhonsle. He thanked all the makers and the fans of the movie.

Radhika Apte

Radhika often shares glimpses from her films on her Instagram account. Recently she shared behind-the-scenes footage of a photoshoot that she did. Radhika did various poses while the crew members are constantly working on her. The song Heart of Glass plays in the background throughout the video.

R Madhavan

Good to have finally found you on Twitter my friend ... hope all well with you. https://t.co/M5bW84pygj — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 24, 2021

R Madhavan recently connected with Vrajesh Hirjee on Twitter. Fans are delighted by this reunion. Netizens wrote lines from their movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to celebrate this reunion.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a new photo from the sets of Bhediya. The actor in the photo can be seen with his co-star Abhishek Banerjee. Varun Dhawan is currently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for his movie.

Elli Avram

Elli Avram took to Instagram to share stills from her new song Har Funn Maula. In the photos, she can be seen doing sizzling dance moves. Har Funn Maula is part of the music album of the movie Koi Jaane Na.

Source: Kareena Kapoor / Urvashi Rautela's Instagram