US President Biden's Surprise Leaves Elton John Emotional, British Singer Tears Up; WATCH

British singer Elton John recently performed at the White House event and was honoured with National Humanities Medal by US President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden

Legendary singer Elton John moved the audience at the White House on Friday, September 23, with his performance. The Rocket Man singer honoured the teachers, nurses, frontline workers, LGBTQ advocates and AIDS activists with his farewell gig at the event - 'A Night When Hope and History Rhyme'. The night became a lot more memorable for the British singer as US President Joe Biden honoured him with the National Humanities Medal.

According to a report by C-Span Network, Elton John was honoured with the National Humanities Medal by US President Joe Biden soon after his performance. As Joe Biden announced the honour, the British singer could not hold back his tears. Announcing the medal for John, Joe Biden said, "Throughout his incredible career, Sir Elton John has been that tidal wave, a tidal wave to help people rise up and make hope and history rhyme."

After receiving the medal, an emotional Elton John was at a loss for words. In his speech, he said that he does not know how to take a compliment but he felt "wonderful" to be present amongst people who have helped his AIDS foundation and also heroes who work every day on the frontline.

The event, which took place at the South Lawn, was also attended by the US former first lady Laura Bush, Malala Yousafzai and civil rights advocate Ruby Bridges. 

Elton John reacts to his National Humanities Medal

Taking to his social media handles, Elton John shared some glimpses of his performance and penned a lengthy note. He wrote, "It was an honour to perform @whitehouse and be presented by President @JoeBiden with the National Humanities Medal for my contribution to music and the work through @EJAF to end AIDS!"

"We’ve reached over 100m people with HIV and we couldn't have done it without our supporters," John added.

