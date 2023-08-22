Utkarsh Sharma Recalls Shooting 'raw' Gadar Action Sequences: You Get The Shot Right Or...

Utkarsh Sharma is currently enjoying the unprecedented success of his latest release Gadar 2. The actor has reprised his role of Jeete from the 2001 instalment of the film where he played the son of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel). In a recent interview, the actor reflected on how different it was shooting for action sequences in Gadar 2 as opposed to its prequel.

3 things you need to know

Utkarsh Sharma is the son of Anil Sharma, director of the Gadar franchise.

Sharma has worked as a child artist in films Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004) and Apne (2007).

Gadar 2's India box office collections currently stand at ₹377 crores.

Utkarsh Sharma says shooting for Gadar was a 'raw' experience

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Utkarsh Sharma reflected on the very different experiences he had while shooting for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and its much-celebrated sequel. Though Utkarsh was 10 years old at the time of shooting for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, he recalled having to film action sequences without a safety cable or any other such measure.

(Utkarsh Sharma reprises his role of Jeete from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, in Gadar 2 | Image: iutkarshsharma/Instagram)



He also stated how the general awareness about safety and on-set injuries was much more enhanced in contemporary times as opposed to earlier. Sharma said, "I have been made to do such things in the film that I don’t think I have done any such thing in Gadar 2. Today, when you perform stunts, you have the support of a cable, you have safety and everything, and you are also well aware of how to avoid injuries. But at that time, everything was more raw."

The train scene from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was shot sans safety measures

Utkarsh also revealed how a key moment from the 2001 film was shot without any safety measures. The train scene involved Deol's Tara Singh running on the roof of a moving train with the then 10-year-old Utkarsh who played the role of Jeete. Utkarsh shared how there was no green screen or safety measure involved.

He said, "The train sequence where we are running on a train, is a real sequence. There is no green screen and no cable or a cloth with which I could be tied to the shoulder of Sunny (deol) sir. It is either you get the shot right or it is death."

Besides this, shooting for the 2001 film also entailed other hardships, as revealed by Utkarsh, including shooting in extreme weather and working for 72 hours straight.