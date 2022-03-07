'Uunchai': Boman Irani Poses With Co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher & Danny Denzongpa

Sooraj Bharjatiya's Uunchai is one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. The film will mark the collaboration of some of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. Helmed by ace director Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai will star Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Senior actor Boman Irani, known for his roles in PK, 3 Idiots, and many more, shared an adorable picture with his industry friends, announcing that he will also be a part of the forthcoming movie.

Boman Irani poses with Big B, Anupam Kher & Danny

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boman Irani dropped a fascinating picture featuring him, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa as all were suited up. Boman wore a black suit with a navy blue blazer on the top, while Big B looked dapper in a grey-coloured suit. Anupam Kher opted for a wine-coloured blazer and grey pants, while Danny looked stunning in a black suit teamed with a white shirt.

Captioning the post, Boman explained how overwhelmed he is to be a part of Uunchai. He wrote, "To be part of this iconic picture is an achievement in itself. To be part of #Uunchai makes my heart glow with humble pride. @uunchaithemovie @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher #dannydenzongpa". Many stars reacted to the post as Dia Mirza dropped a red hear, while Anupam Kher wrote, "Jai Ho!".

Boman Irani wishes Kher on his birthday

Earlier, in the day, Boman Irani also wished his colleague Anupam Kher on the latter's birthday. Sharing a picture on his Instagram handle, Irani wrote in the caption, "Was a young man when I saw this “senior” actor in his first film Saaransh, chewing up the screen. It was then I thought I would join films. So inspired was I. Little that I knew that this “old man” was only 27 years old. Thanks for the inspiration! It remains even after 37 years. Only with greater force. Happy birthday @anupampkher".

Anupam Kher's son Sikander Kher also wished the actor on his birthday. He wrote, Happy birthday Kher Saab! I wish you good health and all that your heart desires !!! Thank you for everything, always! To you looking younger with every passing year.. Love you Dad."