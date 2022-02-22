'Uunchai' Cast Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra Pens Bday Wishes For Director Sooraj Barjatya

On the occasion of Sooraj Barjatya's birthday, fans and celebrities took to social media and showered love on the iconic filmmaker. As the filmmaker is currently directing the drama movie, Uunchai, a few of the cast members from the film also took to social media and penned heartfelt birthday wishes for him.

Sooraj Barjatya is among the notable filmmakers in Bollywood who has presented the industry with some of the iconic movies of all time. Celebrated movies in his catalogue include Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Vivah, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Uunchai cast wish Sooraj Barjatya on his birthday

Actor Parineeti Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video message wishing director, Sooraj Barjatya on the occasion of his birthday. In the video clip, Parineeti can be seen all dressed up in a shimmering black outfit as she wishes the filmmaker on his birthday. She also stated how lucky she was to get a chance to wish him in person and added that this year will truly be the best for her because she earned a chance to work with him. She further lauded him by saying that he was the purest human being she ever met in her life. While signing off, she wished him good health and a long life ahead.

In the caption, Parineeti wished Sooraj Barjatya a happy birthday and thanked him for helping her tick off a bucket list item this year. It read, "Happiestt bday Sooraj sir I’m so blessed to be directed by you. Thankyou for helping me tick off a bucket list item this year" (sic)

Meanwhile, a notable member of Uunchai's cast, actor Anupam Kher also penned a sweet birthday note for the filmmaker and shared a couple of unseen pictures featuring them online. In the caption, he praised the director by stating how he was a unique person in today's times and added that he was blessed to know that their film, Uunchai will be his best film till date. It read, "Happy birthday dearest #SoorajBarjataya!! May God give you all the happiness in the world!! May you continue to believe in goodness of human spirit and make amazing movies on it. You are a unique person in today’s times. I am blessed to know!! #Uunchai will be your best film till today!!" (sic)

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher/@parineetichopra