'Uunchai': Nafisa Ali Expresses Gratitude For Working With Amitabh Bachchan After 24 Yrs

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali is all set to join the cast of the forthcoming flick, Uunchai. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial venture features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role along with Nafisa Ali, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. However, what's interesting is Nafisa will be sharing the big screen with iconic actor Big B after 1998's film, Major Saabh. The actor got nostalgic and took to her Instagram handle to share her joy to shoot with the megastar again.

She posted a monochrome picture with Amitabh and penned a sweet note, taking a trip down memory lane. Scroll down to see the picture.

Nafisa Ali reunites with Amitabh Bachchan for Uunchai

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Nafisa Ali posted a picture where she along with Amitabh Bachchan can be seen laughing joyfully. As for the caption, she wrote, "Memories of Major Saab and the present for Uunchai." Many fans and followers rushed to drop lovely messages in the comments section of the post. Several of them dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

Nafisa also dropped a series of pictures with Amitabh, Anupam, Boman, and her friend Kiran Nair, who was with her while shooting Major Saabh. The snap shared by Nafisa shows the actors were engaged in a delightful conversation. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Watching the greats - my friend Kiran Nair (a retired army officer) is here with me in Mumbai and was with me during the shooting of ‘Major Saabh' as well. Love the feeling."

Nafisa is an active Insta user as she is frequently treating fans with behind-the-scenes photos from the film's sets. Earlier, she posted a bunch of pictures featuring herself, Big B, Anupam, and Boman. She penned a brief caption describing her happiness. She wrote, "Mumbai -At Mehboob Studio - 24 years later after Major Saab feels great working together again. This also marks Sooraj and Amitabh's reunion after a span of 48 years. The duo last worked together in the 1973 film Saudagar. Amazing energy with so many genius actors on set. Sooraj is a wonderful and sensitive director. I am so excited being a part of this film Uunchai." Meanwhile, for the unversed, Nafisa has appeared in various hit films including Bewafaa and Life In A Metro.

