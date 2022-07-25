'Uunchai': Sooraj Barjatya's Multi-starrer With Amitabh, Anupam & More Locks Release Date

After much speculations and excitement, the makers of the upcoming film Uunchai have finally announced the release date. The multi-starrer film that comprises Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra among others, is directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

The shooting of the film which was wrapped up in May this year is slated to hit the screens on November 11, 2022. The announcement comes as a part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the production house, Rajshri which will be bankrolling the project with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media in the association.

Rajshri Productions' next Uunchai release date announced

The official Twitter page of Rajshri Productions piqued the curiosity of the fans and revealed how the film will bring together some 'never-seen diamonds of Indian cinema' together on the big screen. "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen.", the note read.

The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. pic.twitter.com/ydbACg7PtG — Rajshri (@rajshri) July 25, 2022

The note also stated that apart from the names of the stars mentioned above, the film also features Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika in significant roles. "Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media", it read.

Boman had announced the film's wrap with a goofy video from the sets that showed the entire star cast involved in shenanigans. "This little jump action we all did was Soorajji’s signature step when we did a good shot. We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai. This little skip is our little way of saying we love you, (sic)," he wrote then. Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai is touted to be one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. The film will mark the collaboration of some of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry.

Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya who is one of the notable filmmakers in the industry and has been credited for some of the iconic movies including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivah, and more, is making a comeback to direction after a seven-year hiatus, with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo serving as his last project.

IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan/celeb_tadka