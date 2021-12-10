'Uunchai' Team Surprises Parineeti Chopra As She Completes 10 Years In Bollywood; Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra has come a long way in Bollywood, as her film journey began from the 2012 film Ishaqzaade, and has stunned audiences with her performances in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, The Girl On The Train, etc. As the actor completes 10 years in the tinsel town, in a sweet surprise for the actor, the team of her upcoming film Uunchai decked up the sets and brought in a cake for her.

Calling it the "best surprise ever", Parineeti noted that she's grateful for having gotten the opportunity to celebrate with legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani among others. She uploaded a minute-long clip, which begins with her being perplexed and further pans to the ensemble cast and crew clocking the occasion.

Parineeti Chopra celebrates 10 years in Bollywood with team Uunchai

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, December 10, the actor uploaded the clip where one can see the sets decorated with golden coloured balloons spelling out "10 years of Parineeti Chopra". Further in the clip, Parineeti notes that "It's very difficult to surprise me, Rajshri team and team Parineeti have been extremely successful." She could then be seen talking to the film's director Sooraj Barjatya. "Sir it is a blessing to be on this set today, completing this anniversary on this set, I must've done something right in my life," she noted.

In the caption, Chopra further wrote, "Special love for my A-team/family without whom I am nothing! It truly takes a village! Neha, Ajayji, Micheal, Manju, Govind, Sanjay and the massive team at YRF - You make this crazy, hectic life better! Needless to say, I am nothing without my FANS. Thank you for making me a part of your lives."

Meanwhile, the Sooraj Barjatya directorial venture Uunchai features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role along with Nafisa Ali, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles."Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage", Parineeti wrote ahead of the film's shooting schedules.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PARINEETICHOPRA)