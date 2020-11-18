V Shantaram's Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Life And Times Of The Prolific Filmmaker

V Shantaram was popularly known for casting women in lead roles in his films. He contributed to Indian cinema for more than 6 decades. It is V Shantaram's birth anniversary today on November 18. Here's everything you need to know about one of the pioneers of women-oriented films in India.

V Shantaram's childhood and early years

Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre was born on November 18, 1901, into a Maharashtrian family in Kolhapur. V Shantaram's childhood and early years were spent in poverty. He was the second amongst 5 sons and was never interested in studies. He did not hesitate to do odd jobs like working in a railway workshop in order to support his family. He started gaining interest in filmmaking at an extremely young age. V Shantaram had witnessed the evolution of a new medium in India and started his acting career from silent films.

V Shantaram's career

V Shantaram's career began when he joined Baburao Painter’s Maharashtra Film Company. Before making his directorial debut, he worked in many films as an actor. He made his debut as an actor with Surekha Haran at the age of 20. He worked with the company for 8 years and was an enthusiastic learner. He fine-tuned his skills as an actor and a director while working in the company. He made his directorial debut with Netaji Palkar in 1927 which was about Shivaji's warrior Netaji Palkar. B.D. Garga’s book The Art of Cinema mentioned that Netaji Palkar's commercial success saved Baburao Painter's company from facing bankruptcy.

However, later in 1929, he and his colleagues left the company to form their own company called the Prabhat Film Company. He started gaining interest in making women-centric films and films on social issues and also started composing music for his films. His films like Padosi, Manoos, Aadmi, Duniya Na Maane, and many other films set him apart from his contemporaries. In 1943, he left Prabhat film company and formed Rajkamal Kalamandir in Mumbai and produced and directed a number of films under this banner. His films like Stree, Sehra, Jal Bin Machli, Nritya Bin Bijli, and Jhanjhar gained immense popularity.

V Shantaram's awards

Over his 6-decade long career, V Shantaram gained critical acclaim for his filmmaking. His film Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje garnered him awards like the All India Certificate of Merit for Best Feature Film, Filmfare award for best director, and President's Silver Medal for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Do Aankhen Barah Haath bought in International awards like Berlin International Film Festival, OCIC Award. He also received the Dadasaheb Phalke award in his later years and Padma Vibhushan after he passed away in 1992.

V Shantaram's personal life

V Shantaram got married thrice in his entire lifetime. He first tied the knot with Vimala Bai in 1921 at a very young age and had four children with her. Later, in 1948, he married actor Jayashree and has three children with her. He fell in love with her after they worked together in several films and divorced in 1956. He then married actor Sandhya who worked in many of his well-known films like Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Navrang, Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli, and Sehra.

V Shantaram's death

V Shantaram worked even after he was 80 years old. He passed away on October 30, 1990, at the age of 88. He was known as the father figure of Indian cinema and is looked up to by many filmmakers. He will always be remembered as a man who made women-centric films popular in the country.

