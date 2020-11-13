Vaani Begins Shoot For 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'; Says "spending Diwali In My Hotel Room"

Vaani Kapoor has been missing her parents dearly as she will not be able to celebrate Diwali with them this year. The actor has now begun shooting for her next film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and is thus focussed on the project. Vaani has been cast opposite Ayushmann Khurana in the film, and the movie is about a progressive love story.

Vaani Kapoor begins shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Vaani said that she will be spending Diwali from her hotel room this year even though she misses her family dearly. She further said that she is aware that she cannot visit her family and later re-join the crew. Thus she will be celebrating Diwali with the cast and crew of the film. Vaani seemed positive as she revealed that she will make the most out of the Diwali celebration. She also said that she will celebrate the festival with the team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Speaking more about Diwali 2020, Vaani said that maintaining a certain bio bubble is essential during the pandemic and thus she will resort to video calling her parents and close friends to wish them during Diwali.

The actor said that the video calls to her family and friends will help her soak in the festive spirit of Diwali. Vaani also mentioned that one needs to operate smoothly in the current time of the pandemic and thus she will avoid meeting anyone directly. She said that video calls will be something that she will use in order to catch up with her friends and family if she needs to. Adding a bit further to the festive celebrations, Vaani Kapoor said that she will be missing celebrations at home. She said that her parents annually organise a lovely Diwali puja which she will be missing this year. However, the actor will be making up for it, as she suggested she will watch all the celebrations and the puja ceremony through video calls. Further, as she ended her statement, she mentioned that she will be treating herself to some sweet delicacies from Chandigarh. The actor said, “I think I will definitely treat myself to some mouth-watering Punjabi sweets that day! One day of a cheat day on Diwali is definitely going to be worth it.”

