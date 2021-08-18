Last Updated:

Vaani Kapoor & Other Celebrities Spotted Today At The Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Vaani Kapoor, Avinash Tiwary and Amisha Patel were clicked at the Mumbai airport. All the celebrities sported fresh and trendy airport looks.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Vaani Kapoor
1/9
Varinder Chawla

Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor is known for her trendy and casual airport looks, and this one looks super cool

Vaani Kapoor
2/9
Varinder Chawla

The actor was spotted opting for a basic white knit top, along with oversized pair of shades, with hair tucked in a bun at the Mumbai Airport

Vaani Kapoor
3/9
Varinder Chawla

She followed all the necessary COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and wearing a mask. 

Avinash Tiwary
4/9
Varinder Chawla

The actor, who rose to fame with Laila Majnu was also spotted in a trendy casual outfit, rocking the classic combination of white shirt and blue denim with a beige cardigan. 

Avinash Tiwary
5/9
Varinder Chawla

He was seen rushing off for his flight as he stopped to pose for the paparazzi. 

Avinash Tiwary
6/9
Varinder Chawla

The actor, who accessorized his look with a cool pair of shades, was seen flipping through a book as he reached the airport. 

Ameesha Patel
7/9
Varinder Chawla

Ameesha Patel has always impressed fans with her quirky and casual outfits as can be seen in the picture

Ameesha Patel
8/9
Varinder Chawla

She was spotted with a cool Mickey hoodie, as she paired it up with a cool sling bag and a cap

Ameesha Patel
9/9
Varinder Chawla

Ameesha Patel happily posed for the paparazzi as she made her way through the airport wearing her funky shades. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Khushi, Vaani Kapoor, Ravi Kishan & more B-wood celebs flaunt their airport looks

In Pics: Khushi, Vaani Kapoor, Ravi Kishan & more B-wood celebs flaunt their airport looks
IN PICS: Sara Ali Khan celebrates 26th birthday with paps at Saif's residence in Bandra

IN PICS: Sara Ali Khan celebrates 26th birthday with paps at Saif's residence in Bandra