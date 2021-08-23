Vaani Kapoor Birthday: Actor Shares Pics From Celebration, Thanks All For 'love & Wishes'

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who recently appeared in Akshay Kumar starrer Bell-Bottom, clocked another year on Monday, with fans, family members, and various Bollywood celebrities bombarding her social media with warm wishes. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sophie Choudry, and Manish Malhotra among others wished the actor by sharing adorable selfies and goofy photos. The actor also gave her fans a sneak peek into her fun-filled birthday celebrations, thanking everyone for their love and wishes. Marking 33 years, the actor got together with her girlfriends, Anushka and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, as they stunningly posed for the camera on the actor's birthday afternoon.

Vaani Kapoor brings in birthday with girlfriends

In the string of birthday photos, the actor can be seen in a stunning outfit as she poses with her friends with flowers clad in their hair for adorable selfies. Along with the pictures, the birthday girl wrote, “Birthday afternoon !!! Thank you for all your love & wishes”. Take a look.

As soon as she uploaded the post, her comments were filled with warm wishes, including those from the film industry. Her War co-star Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Happy birthday ️!” while director Abhishek Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday Vaani.. hope ur having the best day ️” Her BFF Raashii Khanna went on to call her ‘so pretty’.

Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: Wishes pour in from celebs, friends

Among thousands of wishes for the actor on her special day, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a stunning photo of Vaani and wrote ''Happy Birthday! Wishing you love and light always''. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a goofy selfie with his co-star from their upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. ''Happy birthday @vaanikapoor can't wait for the world to see you as Maanvi #ChandigarhKareAashiqui'', he wrote.

Her best friend Raashii Khanna shared a special post for Vaani, captioning it," 'Now and then ▶️

Over a decade of knowing this beautiful woman! My secret keeper, travel companion, and my best friend! She is the kindest gangster I know and she inspires me everyday with the strength she holds within. Love you so much Vaan! You mean so much to me! Wish you life’s best..! Happy happy birthday beautiful! 🧡🧡".

On the work front, Vaani will be next seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. Speaking about the same, she told ANI, “I have an exciting year to look forward to actually! I have two big films Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that are ready to release in theatres and I'm hoping they will entertain audiences thoroughly. These two films will also present me in completely different avatars and I can't wait to see the reaction from people for my performances.”

(IMAGE- _vaanikapoor_/ INSTA)