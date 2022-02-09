Vaani Kapoor Delighted By Surprise Gift From Varun Dhawan; Calls It 'coolest Present Ever'

Actor Vaani Kapoor who recently impressed fans with her craft in the latest outing Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui received a special gift from Varun Dhawan. Though the two stars have not been paired earlier on the screen, however, it seems Varun was completely spellbound by Vaani’s performance in the film. Vaani took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of the special gift.

Varun turned out to be Vaani’s real-life Santa after he gifted her a hand-painted piece of denim. Vaani who was overwhelmed to receive the gift took to her Instagram stories and shared the picture with a gratitude note for Vaani. For the unknown, the WAR actor had starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial film that received positive reviews from the fans.

Vaani Kapoor receives a special gift from Varun Dhawan

The picture shared by Vaani showed a girl and cat, taking inspiration from Vaani and her beloved kitties. Along with the picture, Vaani wrote, ‘This is the coolest present EVER! VD you’re the best @varundvn,’ affectionately calling Varun as VD. The Street Dancer 3D actor in return reposted Vaani’s story and added an emoticon of a cat playing piano.

Vaani played the role of a transgender in the latest film while Ayushmann played the role of a gym enthusiast. The film also starred Abhishek Bajaj and Gautam Sharma in supporting roles. Meanwhile, both the stars are currently busy with their own professional commitments. On the work front, Vaani will next be seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The movie has been directed by Karan Malhotra. Varun is looking forward to the release of his next supernatural drama Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy marks Varun-Kriti’s second outing together after Dilwale. Bhediya is slated to hit the theatres on 25 November 2022. Varun also has Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo where he will share screen space with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

IMAGE: Instagram/_Vaani Kapoor/VarunDhawan: