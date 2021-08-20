Vaani Kapoor Elated About Bell Bottom's 'theatrical' Release, Says 'It Brought Normalcy'

Vaani Kapoor recently starred in the action-drama film Bell Bottom opposite Akshay Kumar. The film was marked as a major Bollywood theatrical release on August 19, 2021. As the film debuted in theatres after the COVID-19 second wave, Vaani Kapoor is nothing but elated for the film. In a recent interview, Vaani Kapoor also shared the film brought a sense of normalcy as people could go to the theatres to watch and enjoy the film.

Vaani Kapoor on Bell Bottom’s theatrical release

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Vaani Kapoor shared her views about Bell Bottom’s theatrical release. The actor shared she felt good as the film's theatrical release brought a sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 second wave and enabled people to enjoy movies with their friends and family. She further shared she was glad the film was released in theatres even after so much delay. The Shudh Desi Romance actor said the film was made for a "theatrical experience" and praised the producers for taking a call and waiting for the COVID-19 situation to settle. She also called it a courageous step and said everyone should be able to enjoy the film.

The actor then spoke about how Bell Bottom's team shot the film in the UK last year when the pandemic was at its peak. Talking about the difficulties the crew faces, Kapoor shared they had a feeling of paranoia and wondered what would happen if any of them fell sick. She claimed the film's crew maintained all safety protocols and added the experience of the film's shoot was "great" for her.

Vaani Kapoor appeared in the interview a few days ahead of her 33rd birthday. In the interview, the actor shared she would spend her birthday with her mother and friends in Mumbai. She also wished for the pandemic to get over soon and people could resume their normal lives.

Details about Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom is based on some true events from the plane hijack in the 1980s. The film revolves around a spy who goes by the code name Bell Bottom embarks upon a mission to save hundreds of people taken hostages by a bunch of terrorists. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of Akshay Kumar's character's wife. The film also cast Lara Dutta as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Huma Qureshi as a teammate of Kumar in Dubai.

