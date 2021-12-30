Vaani Kapoor Feels Excited To Bring 'another Side' Of Her Acting Forward With 'Shamshera'

Actress Vaani Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui. She has garnered a lot of appreciation for the film for sensitively portraying the character of a transgender woman on the screen and now the War actress is all set to share screen space with actor Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.

Vaani Kapoor on being a part of Shamshera

Vaani's acting in her last release received unanimous love and appreciation from media and audiences alike and she is thrilled to have had a huge year. Vaani opening up on her journey says-

“It's been a wonderful year for me as an artiste. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui gave me the love and appreciation of the audience which has just elated my heart. And what a great high to finish 2021 on. I am truly looking forward to my journey ahead in this world of cinema that I now call home.”

She will next be seen opposite the Barfi actor Ranbir Kapoor in YRF’s Shamshera. Vaani recently opened up on her new project and, talking about her journey in the film she says,

“With Shamshera set to release, I am very excited to bring another side of my acting forward for the audiences. Being a part of Shamshera was no short of a dream team too. Working with a director like Karan Malhotra was just so great as an actor, I learnt so much from him. Ranbir Kapoor my co-star, it was just beautiful working with an actor of his calibre. Working with YRF after a couple of movies also makes it even more special.”

Vaani praising her team and expressing her excitement on the film further adds, “I cannot wait for people to watch Shamshera and hopefully appreciate the work we have put forth as a team.”

Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera

Shamshera is an upcoming action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. It is produced by Yash Raj Films and is helmed by Karan Malhotra. The period drama film was earlier slated for a 2020 release but got delayed due to the pandemic. Set in 1800, the plot of the film centrally revolves around, a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their rights and independence from the Britishers. Shamshera will hit the floors on March 18, 2022.

