Vaani Kapoor Gets Into Her Work Mode; Fan Exclaims "stunningly Beautiful"

Indian actress Vaani Kapoor recently shared a new video on her Instagram handle while getting her hair styled on set. In the video, the actress can be seen sitting on a chair, recording the video while celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou works on her hair. Vaani often shares BTS pictures from when she's at work. The actress' Instagram posts and stories also often feature her hairstylist, Gabriel. Vaani shared the post with the caption, "#workmode". Take a look at Vaani Kapoor's Instagram video below.

Fans react to Vaani Kapoor's Instagram video

Vaani Kapoor's photos and videos usually prompt many responses from her admirers on Instagram. Many of Vaani's fans responded to the video gushing over the actress' looks calling her "beautiful", "stunning" and more. Some of her fans simply left heart and kiss emojis in the comments section showing some love for their favourite actress. One of Vaani's fans even called her "stunningly beautiful and so gorgeous" while another said, "Beauty, elegance and dance". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Vaani Kapoor's movies and Instagram - An overview

Actress Vaani Kapoor has only been in four movies so far, however, the actress already enjoys an impressive following of 4 million on her Instagram handle. Vaani is an avid Instagrammer and often keeps her handle updated with major life events, much to the delight of her 4 million fans. The Befikre actress enjoys uploading stories and posts from her travel, her upcoming projects and more.

Vaani Kapoor is all set to appear in the upcoming spy thriller film Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film is set to release on May 28, 2021. Vaani will also star in the upcoming period action drama filmShamshera. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in a double role, with Vaani Kapoor as a dancer and Sanjay Dutt portraying the antagonist. The film is slated to release on June 25, 2021. Vaani Kapoor will also be a part of the upcoming romantic drama film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is set to release on July 9, 2021. All three of Vaani's upcoming films have completed filming.

