Vaani Kapoor Opens Up About Her Role In 'Bell Bottom', Calls Co-star Akshay Kumar 'icon'

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who is all set to star opposite Akshay Kumar in the touted spy thriller, Bell Bottom, says she is thrilled to be working on a 'small but impactful role' with her matinee idol. The actor expressed gratitude to be onboard with Akshay in the movie, which is slated to hit the screens this month and hailed him as Hindi Cinema's icon. In her recent statement to the media, the actor opened up about her role in the much-anticipated film and even went on to reveal why she signed up for the film.

Vaani talks about her pivotal role in Bell Bottom

The actor, who was last seen in the 2019 hit film War, revealed that she is 'fortunate' enough to be working in a film opposite Bollywood's Khiladi. "I'm fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with one of the icons of Hindi cinema today, Akshay Kumar sir. I'm deeply thankful for his trust and faith. I have a small but impactful role in Bell Bottom which I'm hoping will be loved by audiences and critics alike.", she said.

Calling her decision to take up the movie as 'a no brainer', she added "I'm just thrilled that my journey in cinema so far has enabled me to be a part of the film and the fact that I could share screen space with Akshay sir, who is larger than life and such a great person, the decision was a no-brainer.".

Vaani's father 'over the moon' after learning about her role

The Befikre star also mentioned how her father, Shiv Kapoor, is a huge Akshay Kumar fan and was left 'ecstatic' after learning about her role opposite him. Vaani said, "I also have to share that my dad is a huge fan of Akshay Kumar and he was ecstatic that I was getting the opportunity to work with him. It was also amazing to see my dad so happy that I would be working with this megastar whose work he has loved for so long. He was just over the moon when I broke the news to him.".

She concluded by calling the movie a 'memorable' one, hoping people would appreciate it. "So, for all these reasons, Bell Bottom is a truly memorable film for me. I hope that it is loved by audiences worldwide.".

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is slated to release on August 19, 2021, and also features Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The upcoming spy thriller is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

Apart from this, Vaani will also be seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as well as Abhishek Kapoor directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

(IMAGE- AKSHAYKUMAR/ INSTAGRAM/ VAANIOFFICIAL- TWITTER)

