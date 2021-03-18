Vaani Kapoor Shares 'behind-the-scenes' Videos With Her 'favourite Entertainers'; Watch

Vaani Kapoor took to Instagram on March 17 to share some unseen behind-the-scenes videos of herself with her hair and makeup artists. In her caption, she said that they were her favourite entertainers and always kept her happy. In the videos, one can see the camaraderie she shares with them as they all talked and worked in harmony.

Vaani Kapoor's 'favourite entertainers'

The first video clip on Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram is one where her hair and makeup artists can be seen working on her prior to a shoot. As her makeup artist is working on the final touches, Vaani Kapoor flaunts her made-up face and then turns the camera to the makeup artist who is responsible for her look. She then turns the camera to her hairstylist who first frowns into the camera but as Vaani imitates him, he flashes a smile.

The clip ends with all three of them sharing a laugh. The second clip that Vaani Kapoor shared was one where she is once again on her make-up chair with her make-up artist working on her. When the latter sees Vaani Kapoor taking the video, she bends to hug Vaani and be clearly visible in the camera. Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous in both of the videos where she is fully glammed up in the first and fresh-faced in the second.

Vaani Kapoor’s video was deeply appreciated by all of her fans and followers and they reached out to tell her so. Many fans complimented her on how beautiful she looked in the videos and how gorgeous she was as a whole. They also said that they were really happy to see that she was behind the scenes footage with them including the people who work with her but are not seen on screen. Her video also received many emojis in the comments section, with the heart and fire dominating the comments section as a whole. One particular fan remarked, “Dazzling prettiest cutest gorgeous stunning beauty ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥”.

